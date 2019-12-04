Tua Tagovailoa describes upcoming 2020 NFL Draft as a ‘business decision’

SANTA CLARA, CA – JANUARY 07: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates his first quarter touchdown throw against the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi’s Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In an interview with ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit that aired on Tuesday, Alabama junior quarterback and Saint Louis product Tua Tagovailoa reflected on his hip injury and future professional prospects.

Tagovailoa is a junior and is eligible for early entry into the 2020 NFL Draft. He has been highly regarded pro his pro potential, but his injury will surely limit him in the pre-draft process.

“When I look at it, I kind of look at it, if I come back the risk is what if I get hurt again? But the reward could be maybe I jump back to the top of the charts, the boards for all these teams,” Tagovailoa told Herbstreit.

Tagovailoa also described it as a “business decision” for his family. Contracts for first round picks are generally front-loaded. When Marcus Mariota was selected as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans, it netted him a $15,970,164 signing bonus.

Tagovailoa’s junior season ended when he separated his hip during the second quarter of a 38-7 win on Nov. 16 at Mississippi State. He had surgery immediately following the injury, then another one in Houston a couple of days later. Lyle Cain, the Alabama team orthopedic surgeon, said Tagovailoa is expected to make a full recovery.

Jan. 20 is the deadline to enter the draft.