Tua Tagovailoa now 3-0 as NFL starter as Dolphins top Chargers

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 15: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins reacts after throwing a three-yard touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Tua Tagovailoa completed 15 of his 25 passes for 169 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in 29-21 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Dolphins are now 3-0 with the Saint Louis alum and Ewa Beach native as their starting quarterback.

Similar to his first start as a Dolphin, Tagovailoa was buoyed by Miami’s defense and special teams. The Dolphins forced a three-and-out on the game’s opening possession, then blocked a punt to set up Salvon Ahmed’s 1-yard rushing score.

The Dolphins doubled their lead with 1:01 remaining in the first quarter on Tagovailoa’s first touchdown of the day, a 3-yard pass to Jakeem Grant.

Just when it appeared that the Dolphins would extend their 14-0 lead, Chargers linebacker Nick Vigil returned a fumble 44 yards into Miami territory to set up a Justin Herbert 1-yard touchdown.

Tagovailoa’s second and final touchdown of the game was thrown to a wide-open Durham Smythe, giving the Dolphins a 26-14 lead with 11:43 to go in the third quarter.

.@Tua sells the fake and throws his second TD of the game. #FinsUp



📺: #LACvsMIA on CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/p1akRoFoep pic.twitter.com/8ZlYml3ErD — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2020

A 49-yard field goal by Jason Sanders extended the lead to 29-14 with 4:06 to go. Justin Herbert’s 13-yard touchdown pass to Keenan Allen cut the Dolphins lead to 29-21 with 1:57 remaining, but a failed onside kick attempt by the Chargers allowed Tagovailoa and Miami to take knees to close out the win.

Herbert, who was selected one pick after Tagovailoa in the 2020 NFL Draft, completed 20 of his 32 passes for 187 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also ran the ball four times for 10 yards and a touchdown.

The Dolphins, who are now 6-3 and winners of five straight, will next play a road game at the Denver Broncos next Sunday. Kickoff is set for 11:05 HST and will air on CBS.