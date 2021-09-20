Tua Tagovailoa not expected to miss extensive time after X-rays come back negative

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is helped off of the field with a rib injury along with Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores (right) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

A rib injury that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered on Sunday in a 35-0 loss against the Buffalo Bills is not considered to be serious.

On Sunday, the Saint Louis alum took a hit to the ribs from A.J. Epenesa, knocking him out of the game after he was carted out.m

Further testing on Tagovailoa’s ribs were required, and he got those results on Monday. His X-rays came back negative and there is no cartilage damage, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

It is still unclear whether Tagovailoa will play or not on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. The main factor is believed to be his level of pain heading into the game.

