The Miami Dolphins have announced their team captains for the 2022 season, with Tua Tagovailoa earning the honor of being one of the selected few.

It is the first time Tagovailoa has been named a captain in his professional career. He will now done a ‘C’ on his jersey, denoting captain status.

Voting was done by players on the Dolphins roster.

Miami first-year head coach Mike McDaniel said Tagovailoa was the “resounding highest point winner” in a media session.

Other captains for the Dolphins in 2022 are safety Jevon Holland, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, left tackle Terron Armstead, linebacker Elandon Roberts, defensive lineman Christian Wilkins and cornerback Xavien Howard.

The Dolphins kick off their 2022 season against the New England Patriots on Sept. 11.