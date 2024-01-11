Saint Louis alumnus and Ewa Beach native Tua Tagovailoa was named the 2023 Polynesian Pro Football Player of the Year on Thursday.

Tagovailoa recently finished the best regular season of his career for the Miami Dolphins, where he led the league in passing with 4,624 yards, throwing 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while completing 69.3% of his passes. He played in all 17 regular season games in 2023. In both the 2021 and 2022 seasons, he played in 13 games each.

Tagovailoa shared the award with San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga in 2022, while the 2023 season is his first time winning the award outright.

The formal presentation of the award will be held at the 2024 Polynesian Football Hall of Fame celebration dinner on Jan. 20.

Tagovailoa and the Dolphins will visit the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL’s Wild Card round on Saturday at 3 p.m. HST. The game will stream exclusively on Peacock.