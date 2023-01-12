Saint Louis alumnus and Ewa Beach native Tua Tagovailoa was been named the 2022 Polynesian Pro co-Player of the Year on Thursday, sharing the award with San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga.

In 13 games played, the Miami Dolphins quarterback threw for 3,548 yards and 25 touchdowns, setting career-highs in both despite missing four games due to separate concussions.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The Dolphins went 9-8 in 2022, clinching a playoff spot for the first time in Tagovailoa‘s three-year pro career. Miami will play Buffalo on Sunday at 8:05 a.m. HST in the Wild Card round, although Tagovailoa has already been ruled out.

Tagovailoa is the third player with Hawaii ties to win the award, joining Marcus Mariota in 2016 and DeForest Buckner in 2021.

Tagovailoa will be formally honored at the Polynesian Bowl on Jan. 20 on the campus of Kamehameha, as well as the Hall of Fame Celebration Dinner on Jan. 21.