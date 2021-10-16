Tua Tagovailoa, Marcus Mariota activated in time for Week 6 of NFL season

Saint Louis alums Tua Tagovailoa and Marcus Mariota have both been activated in time for Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season for their respective teams.

Both were previously placed on injured reserve.

Tagovailoa, who has missed the last three games due to fractured ribs, is expected to start at quarterback for the Miami Dolphins against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London for a game that kicks off at 3:30 a.m. HST.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Mariota, who has not played since a quadriceps injury in Week 1, has been activated but his status to play is uncertain with Derek Carr entrenched as the starting quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders will take on the Broncos at 10:30 a.m. HST in their first game without head coach Jon Gruden, who resigned due to a series of offensive emails made public.

The Dolpins are currently 1-4, while the Raiders are 3-2.