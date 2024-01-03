Saint Louis alumnus and Ewa Beach native Tua Tagovailoa has been selected to the NFL Pro Bowl Games, which was announced Wednesday.

He is the first quarterback born in Hawaii and just the eighth player from Hawaii overall to ever make a Pro Bowl roster, the NFL’s de facto All-Star game.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Additionally, Punahou alum and Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman DeForest Buckner was named an alternate.

Tagovailoa will be the starting quarterback for the AFC in the Pro Bowl Games, which takes place on Feb. 1 and 4 in Orlando, Fl.