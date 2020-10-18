Tua Tagovailoa makes NFL debut, completes both passes late in Dolphins win over Jets

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- University of Hawaiʻi football fans will not be allowed at UH home games at Aloha Stadium during the 2020 football season.

Spectators at organized sports events are considered as social gatherings under Honolulu City and County COVID-19 guidelines, and at the current and pending tiers such gatherings are limited to five individuals.

In addition, Spectrum Sports announced its Pay-Per-View schedule which includes six games that will be televised live in Hawaiʻi. (more information below).

State and local guidelines regarding fans vary across the country for both collegiate and professional sports. More than half of the Mountain West Conference schools will also play at home without fans including UH's road games at Fresno State, San Diego State and San Jose State.

"The university supports the county and state measures implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19," said UH Athletics Director David Matlin. "These are unprecedented times and we must take these types of unprecedented steps to protect our community. We look forward to bringing our loyal fans back to Aloha Stadium next season. The best way to support the football team and UH Athletics is watch the Warriors play on pay-per-view."

All eight games this season will be televised. The Warriors are scheduled to play four games at Aloha Stadium including New Mexico (November 7), Boise State (November 21), Nevada (November 28) and UNLV (December 12) with road games at Fresno State (October 24), Wyoming (October 31), San Diego State (November 14) and San Jose State (December 5).

Live television information for each game: