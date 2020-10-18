Tua Tagovailoa makes NFL debut, completes both passes late in Dolphins win over Jets

by: Associated Press

Tua Tagovailoa // Associated Press

Tua Tagovailoa played his first NFL snaps for the Miami Dolphins close to the end of their 24-0 win over the New York Jets on Sunday.

The former Alabama star and No. 5 overall pick in April’s draft completed both of his pass attempts for a total of nine yards.

Starter Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for 191 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions as the Dolphins built a 21-0 lead by halftime.

The Jets fell to 0-6 this season and are the only winless NFL team remaining. Quarterback Joe Flacco had a tough day, completing just 21 of 44 passes for 186 yards and an interception.

