Tua Tagovailoa makes NFL debut, completes both passes late in Dolphins win over Jets

Tua Tagovailoa played his first NFL snaps for the Miami Dolphins close to the end of their 24-0 win over the New York Jets on Sunday.
The former Alabama star and No. 5 overall pick in April’s draft completed both of his pass attempts for a total of nine yards.
Starter Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for 191 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions as the Dolphins built a 21-0 lead by halftime.
The Jets fell to 0-6 this season and are the only winless NFL team remaining. Quarterback Joe Flacco had a tough day, completing just 21 of 44 passes for 186 yards and an interception.