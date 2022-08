Tua Tagovailoa made his 2022 preseason debut on Saturday.

Tagovailoa played sparingly, completing six of his eight pass attempts for 58 yards.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The Miami Dolphins were edged 15-13 by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Tua’s cousin, registered a tackle and a pass deflection for the Raiders.

The Dolphins close out their preseason against the Philadelphia Eagles next Saturday.