Tua Tagovailoa’s first career playoff game was a defeat as the Miami Dolphins fell 26-7 to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.

Playing in weather as cold as -7 Fahrenheit in Kansas City, Tagovailoa completed 20 of his 39 passes for 199 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also ran the ball three times for 25 yards.

The Miami Dolphins were eliminated in the Wild Card round for the second season in a row. In last year’s 34-31 road loss to the Buffalo Bills, Tagovailoa did not play due to being in concussion protocol.

In 2024, Tagovailoa will enter the final year of his rookie contract, a fifth-year option that was exercised last offseason. The Ewa Beach native and Saint Louis alumnus is in line for an extension.