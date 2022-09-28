Tua Tagovailoa and the unbeaten Miami Dolphins are underdogs in Week 4.

The Dolphins (3-0) kick off this week’s schedule against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) on “Thursday Night Football.”

The Bengals are 3 1/2-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

If a victory over the Buffalo Bills wasn’t convincing enough, perhaps a win over the defending AFC champion Bengals would prove the Dolphins are legitimate contenders.

“There are still some doubters, but we don’t really pay attention too much,” Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert said. “We just go out here and do what we got to do at the end of the day. Whether if it’s against a tough opponent or a not-so tough opponent, each week is a different challenge and each week is a different opportunity for us to grow.”

Tagovailoa is trying to play with an injured back on short rest. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Tagovailoa would be questionable in a typical week. Miami has a capable backup in Teddy Bridgewater if needed.