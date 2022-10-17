Tua Tagovailoa is preparing to start for the Miami Dolphins when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

The Saint Louis alum and Ewa Beach native was actually cleared from concussion protocol prior to the team’s 24-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday but did not suit up.

On Monday, Dolphins first-year head coach Mike McDaniel said Tagovailoa is set to take starting practice reps with the first-team offense throughout the week leading up to the game.

Tagovailoa has not played since Sept. 29 in a 27-15 loss at the Cincinnati Bengals in which he suffered a concussion and was removed from the game. Tagovailoa was the NFL’s passing leader at the time of his injury and the Dolphins were 3-0. Three weeks later, the Dolphins are 3-3.

Kickoff between the Dolphins and Steelers is set for 2:20 p.m. HST. The game will be aired nationally on NBC.