Tua Tagovailoa was the top vote-getter for the first batch of Pro Bowl votes released on Wednesday.

The Saint Louis alumnus and Ewa Beach native received 59,680 votes, leading all NFL players in voting for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games, which will take place on Feb. 1 and Feb. 4 in Orlando, Fla.

No longer a tackle football game, the Pro Bowl has shifted to an event with multiple mini-competitions, such as dodgeball. The week concludes with an AFC vs. NFC flag football game.

Tagovailoa currently is third in the league in passing yards and touchdowns with 3,457 yards and 24, respectively.

Voting for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games can be found at this link.