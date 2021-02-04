Tua Tagovailoa launches foundation focused on charitable endeavors in Hawaii, South Florida, and Alabama

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 13: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins waits for the snap against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half in the game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Ewa Beach native, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa announced today the establishment of the Tua Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the support of youth initiatives, health and wellness, and other charitable causes.

The Tua Foundation will primarily focus on charitable endeavors in South Florida, Alabama and Hawai`i. In recognition of the foundation launch, three grants of $16,667 (totaling $50,000) were awarded today to the Police Athletic League of North Miami (Miami, FL); Big Oak Ranch (Springville, AL); and the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame (Honolulu, HI).

“It is my deepest hope that the Tua Foundation will make a meaningful impact in support of those in need.” said Tua Tagovailoa, Founder & Chairman. “Helping others is a tenet of my faith and who I am. This is a cause close to my heart.”

This past June, Tua established a $300,000 scholarship endowment to benefit his high school, Saint Louis School in Honolulu. Four scholarships will be awarded to students from Hawaii over the next four years, each named in honor of his grandparents.

Tua Tagovailoa was selected No. 5 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. He attended the University of Alabama, where he set the all-time record for passing touchdowns and was named MVP of the 2017 College Football National Championship Game.

In High School he helped lead Saint Louis to a state championship in 2016 and was selected as the KHON2/Cover2 Marcus Mariota Award Winner as state player of the year. In his junior season, he won the Cover2 Tommy Ka’ulukukui Award as offensive player of the year.