Tua Tagovailoa improves to 2-0 as NFL starter after guiding Dolphins to win over Cardinals

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 08: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins runs with the ball during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

After guiding the Miami Dolphins to a 34-31 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Tua Tagovailoa has improved to 2-0 as an NFL starter.

Tagovailoa completed 20 of his 28 passes for 248 yards, two touchdown and no interceptions in leading the Dolphins to victory. Miami is now 5-3 and second place in the AFC East standings. It was the first win for the Dolphins in Arizona since 1996.

A week after throwing for 93 yards in his first win as an NFL starter, Tagovailoa was asked to do more against a stingy Arizona defense and delivered.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Tagovailoa’s first touchdown of the day went to Preston Williams in the second quarter.

His second touchdown of the day will most likely serve as the biggest moment of his young professional career so far, a perfectly thrown 11-yard dime to Mack Hollins that tied the game at 31 with 11:19 remaining.

After the Dolphins took the lead on Jason Sanders’ 50-yard field goal with 3:35 left, Arizona kicker Zane Gonzalez missed the game-tying field goal with under two minutes left. Tagovailoa then sealed the game on a surprise quarterback sneak.

The game between the Dolphins and Cardinals also featured a 2018 Orange Bowl rematch between Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Tagovailoa, the top two finishers in the Heisman Trophy race that season. Although Murray is now 0-2 against Tagovailoa, he put on a show on Sunday, completing 21 of his 26 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran the ball 11 times for an additional 106 yards and a touchdown.

Next up for the Dolphins is a game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 15. Kickoff is set for 11:05 a.m. HST.