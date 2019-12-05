Tua Tagovailoa holds press conference Thursday, still undecided on NFL

Alabama junior quarterback, Saint Louis alum and 2016 Cover2 Marcus Mariota award winner Tua Tagovailoa further discussed his injury progress and NFL draft status on Thursday.

In a press conference with local media held in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Tagovailoa said that he appreciates the worldwide support given to him, including from fans as far as Australia.

Tagovailoa also says that at the time of his hip injury, which was suffered during a game against Mississippi State on Nov. 16., he was unsure of how severe is was because he also had a concussion.

As for his NFL Draft decision, Tagovailoa said he could decide “any time between tomorrow and Jan. 20 (the deadline to enter). Because Tagovailoa is three seasons removed from high school, this is his first year being eligible for the draft.

The full press conference can be viewed here.