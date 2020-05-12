Tua Tagovailoa has two highest-selling jerseys since NFL Draft

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 31: Tua Tagovailoa of the Alabama Crimson Tide wears the Old Leather Helmet after their 42-3 win over the Duke Blue Devils at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Two of the highest-selling jerseys in the NFL since the draft both belong to Tua Tagovailoa, the newest quarterback on the Miami Dolphins who was selected fifth overall on April 23.

Tagovailoa, who wore jersey No. 13 for both Saint Louis and the University of Alabama, chose to wear No. 1 for the Dolphins based on the numbers available.

Tagovailoa’s aqua home jersey is the top seller in the NFL Shop online, while his away white jersey is the second. It has outselled every other jersey in the league, not just rookies, including the likes of Tom Brady’s No. 12 Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey, which is currently the third-best selling jersey.