Tua Tagovailoa has two highest-selling jerseys since NFL Draft

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 31: Tua Tagovailoa of the Alabama Crimson Tide wears the Old Leather Helmet after their 42-3 win over the Duke Blue Devils at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Fill out my online form.

Two of the highest-selling jerseys in the NFL since the draft both belong to Tua Tagovailoa, the newest quarterback on the Miami Dolphins who was selected fifth overall on April 23.

Tagovailoa, who wore jersey No. 13 for both Saint Louis and the University of Alabama, chose to wear No. 1 for the Dolphins based on the numbers available.

Tagovailoa’s aqua home jersey is the top seller in the NFL Shop online, while his away white jersey is the second. It has outselled every other jersey in the league, not just rookies, including the likes of Tom Brady’s No. 12 Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey, which is currently the third-best selling jersey.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

81° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 81° 66°

Wednesday

80° / 65°
Showers
Showers 70% 80° 65°

Thursday

80° / 66°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 40% 80° 66°

Friday

82° / 67°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 82° 67°

Saturday

81° / 68°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 81° 68°

Sunday

82° / 68°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 82° 68°

Monday

79° / 68°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 30% 79° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

76°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

73°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
67°

69°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

72°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

75°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

77°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°
cover2Cover2 Sections
FULL EPISODES
STATE RANKINGS
BUILT FORD TOUGH MATCH-UP
GRAB-N-GO
THROWBACK THURSDAY
HOT TICKET
FOR LIFE
COVER2 CHALLENGE
ON THE ROAD
DOUBLE SHAKAS
COVER2 AWARDS
RISING STAR

Trending Stories