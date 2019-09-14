Tua Tagovailoa has career statistical day, leads Alabama to win

#2 Alabama beat South Carolina on Saturday by a 47-23 final score. The Crimson Tide improve to 3-0 this season.

Tide junior quarterback and Saint Louis School graduate Tua Tagovailoa had a career high in yards (444) and tied a career high in touchdown passes (5). Tagovailoa was an efficient 28/36 passing. He left the game midway through the fourth quarter.

Tagovailoa is now best in Alabama history with eight games in which he passed for four or more touchdowns.

Tua Tagovailoa has recorded his 8th career game with at least 4 Pass TD, passing AJ McCarron for the most in Alabama history.



Tua also has the most such games by any FBS player since the start of last season. pic.twitter.com/Ur7ifHR8N1 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 14, 2019

Najee Harris and DeVonta Smith each had two receiving touchdowns for the Tide.

The Crimson Tide play Southern Miss next Saturday.