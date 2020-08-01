Tua Tagovailoa graduates from University of Alabama

FILE – In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa watches a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

After a prolific and award-winning career at the University of Alabama, earning a college degree can now be added to the list of Tua Tagovailoa’s accomplishments during his time in Tuscaloosa.

Congrats to all that are graduating this summer! Roll Tide 🤙🏾 https://t.co/obndkD3Q35 — Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tua) July 31, 2020

The former Saint Louis quarterback and Ewa Beach will receive his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama in communication studies in a virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday morning.

It’s been quite the week for the Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback. On Wednesday, it was announced that he was cleared to become a full participant in training camp, marking a full recovery from a devastating hip injury that ended his college career in November.