Tua Tagovailoa graduates from University of Alabama

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa watches a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

After a prolific and award-winning career at the University of Alabama, earning a college degree can now be added to the list of Tua Tagovailoa’s accomplishments during his time in Tuscaloosa.

The former Saint Louis quarterback and Ewa Beach will receive his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama in communication studies in a virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday morning.

It’s been quite the week for the Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback. On Wednesday, it was announced that he was cleared to become a full participant in training camp, marking a full recovery from a devastating hip injury that ended his college career in November.

