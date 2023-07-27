Those who were hoping to see a second consecutive year of a Hawaii quarterback featured on Netflix will not get what they want.

After Saint Louis alumnus and current Philadelphia Eagles backup Marcus Mariota was one of three NFL players featured on Netflix’s “Quarterback,” fellow Saint Louis alum and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was asked to be featured in the second season but declined.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Speaking to media following practice on Wednesday, Tagovailoa revealed that he was recently approached about a spot on the show but decided against it due to his desire to protect his personal and family life.

Tagovailoa and his wife, Annah, had their first son last year.

Tagovailoa is currently entering his fourth season with the Miami Dolphins. His successful 2022 season was cut short due to having multiple concussions.

Jalen Hurts of the Eagles and Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears also recently turned down inquires from Netflix to be on the show.