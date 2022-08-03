While speaking to the media on Wednesday, Saint Louis alumnus and Ewa Beach native Tua Tagovailoa confirmed the fact that he got married in July.

On Tuesday, Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 in South Florida tweeted that a “clergy source” revealed that Tagovailoa had tied the knot in July.

Broward County Clerk of Courts reveal that Tagovailoa and Annah Concetta Gore, a North Carolina native, were married in Florida on July 18. There does not appear to be any mention of Gore on any of Tagovailoa’s previous public social media posts.

On Wednesday, Tagovailoa was asked about Slater’s tweet. While he confirmed that the marriage did in fact take place, he expressed disappointment that the information was not kept private.

“It was very special. I don’t know who ended up leaking it but they must have been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something,” Tagovailoa said. “For me, I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do with me, my wife and my family, but obviously in this world, that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful, if you will, by doing that. It is what it is. Shoot, Can’t do anything about it. Guys, I have a wife.

“No girls for me if you will. That’s the perspective. But I mean, same focus, same focus, the season, what we got here in training camp.”