After 37 days, Tua Tagovailoa has cleared concussion protocol.

Tagovailoa, who sustained a concussion in a Christmas Day loss to the Green Bay Packers, has not played since.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

But on Wednesday, he cleared concussion protocol, according to a report from NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.

Tagovailoa was named a Pro Bowl Games first alternate and would have been officially selected to the game had he not opted out.

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier, as well as Tagovailoa’s parents, believe he will continue to be the team’s starting quarterback in 2023.