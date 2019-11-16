Reports: Tua Tagovailoa out for the year with hip injury

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 14: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide warms up before their game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

*Update* Reported first by Aaron Suttle of The Athletic: Tagovailoa is out for the season with a dislocated hip with a posterior wall fracture.

Alabama quarterback and 2017 Saint Louis alumnus Tua Tagovailoa was carted off the field in Saturday’s game against Mississippi State.

The Crimson Tide were leading 35-7 with 3:01 remaining in the second quarter when Tagovailoa went down.

Two defenders landed on Tagovailoa, who was a game-time decision heading into the contest. His helmet fell off as well, and it appeared his nose was bleeding when he was tended to by trainers.

ESPN sideline reporter Molly McGrath said that Tagovailoa was “screaming in pain” and that the injury is likely to his right hip.

Tagovailoa was a game-time decision last week against LSU as well after undergoing surgery for a high ankle sprain on Oct. 20. The 2018 Heisman Trophy runner-up and draft eligible junior is highly regarded as one of the top pro prospects in college football.