Tua Tagovailoa benched in miraculous win for Dolphins over Raiders

In a contest that fans in Hawaii anticipated as a matchup between Saint Louis products Tua Tagovailoa and Marcus Mariota, neither finished Saturday’s game between the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders, a miraculous 26-25 win for the Dolphins.

For the second time this season, Tagovailoa was benched in a game he started in favor of veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick entered in the fourth quarter and ultimately led Miami to a comeback victory.

Tagovailoa completed 10 of his 13 passes in the first half, albeit for a mere total of 45 yards. He completed 17 of his 22 passes for 94 yards and a touchdown at the time of his benching.

To the chagrin of many viewers in Hawaii, Derek Carr got the start at quarterback for the Raiders and completed 11 of his 20 passes for 129 yards in the first half, guiding Las Vegas to a 13-6 lead at the break. Carr, who was questionable heading into the week with a groin injury, ended up completing 21 of his 34 passes for 336 yards and a touchdown.

The Dolphins tied the game at 13 in the first drive of the second half on the team’s first touchdown of the day, a 10-yard pass from Tagovailoa to Myles Gaskin.

The Raiders reclaimed the lead on Daniel Carlson’s 20-yard field goal with 2:34 remaining in the third quarter. Tagovailoa couldn’t lead Miami to any more points after his lone touchdown of the day, leading to him getting pulled in favor of Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick led the Dolphins to a field goal drive as Jason Sanders’ 22-yarder tied the game at 16 with 4:05 left in the fourth quarter. The Raiders responded on their next offensive play from scrimmage on Nelson Agholor’s 75-yard touchdown reception, but Daniel Carlson’s missed extra point opened the door for the Dolphins to take the lead, and Fitzpatrick delivered yet again, throwing a 59-yard touchdown to Gaskin. The Dolphins took a 23-22 lead with 2:55 remaining on Jason Sanders’ extra point.

Las Vegas took a 25-23 lead on Carlson’s 22-yard field goal with 19 seconds remaining. With no timeouts left, the Dolphins miraculously got in field goal range on Fitzpatrick’s 34-yard pass to Mack Hollins, which had 15 yards added to the play on a roughing the passer call. Sanders then delivered the win on a 44-yard field goal.

The Dolphins improved to 10-5 and inch even closer to the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Raiders drop to 7-8 and are eliminated from playoff contention.

Even though neither Mariota or Tagovailoa finished the game for their respective teams, the two Saint Louis products still met after the game for a midfield embrace.