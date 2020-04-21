Live Now
KHON2 News at 7 on KHII

Tua Tagovailoa announces four major endorsement deals in less than a week

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUBURN, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 30: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide stands on the sidelines during the final seconds of the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Monday, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster welcomed Tua Tagovailoa to the Adidas family, making the Ewa Beach native’s signing with the company official.

It’s the fourth major endorsement deal Tagovailoa has announced this week. Last weekend, Tagovailoa announced deals with Bose and Muscle Milk, with a commercial he shot with Muscle Milk airing nationally.

On Sunday, Tagovailoa announced a partnership with Wingstop, saying that his favorite flavor, naturally, was Hawaiian.

With Tagovailoa set to be picked in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday, the former Saint Louis and Alabama quarterback figures to be in the spotlight for quite some time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contests

More Contests

Trending Stories