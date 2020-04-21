Tua Tagovailoa announces four major endorsement deals in less than a week

The University of Hawai'i women's basketball program recently took another step in building towards the future as head coach Laura Beeman and her staff signed two additions to the 2020 recruiting class. On Thursday, the Rainbow Wahine bolstered their inside presence with 6'5 center Alicja Falkowska and added depth to the backcourt on Friday with 6'0 guard Daryna Bachkarova. Falkowska, a native of Lomianki, Poland, and Bachkarova, a native of Minsk, Belarus, are both junior college transfers from Panola College in Carthage, Texas. Beeman on Alicja Falkowska: "We are thoroughly excited about Ala joining our 'ohana. Ala will bring versatility to our post play. She has the ability to run the floor, shoot the three-ball, and post up. Her national level and JUCO experience will bring immediate veteran experience and leadership. Her commitment to defense and rebounding are also an exciting piece of her game. Welcome to Rainbow Wahine Basketball, Ala." As a sophomore, Falkowska averaged 7.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game. Beeman on Daryna Bachkarova: "Daryna is a big guard that can score at all three levels. She can get to the basket, hit the jumper, and shoot the three. A JUCO transfer with high basketball IQ and international experience, Daryna will give us another element of veteran play on the court. We are really excited she will be joining our family." As a sophomore, Bachkarova led all scorers at Panola with 17.7 points per game, while shooting nearly 40 percent from the floor and from beyond the three-point arc. The two additions to the signing class bring the 'Bows' total to seven in 2020. On November 13, 2019, UH signed five student-athletes out of high school, including Nnenna Orji, Daejah Phillips, Kelsie Imai, Meilani McBee, and Teionni McDaniel. "We are so excited about our 2020 class," said Beeman. "Each one of these young ladies brings a winning attitude and great character to our program. They each bring something unique to the court. We are looking forward to getting back on the floor. We have unfinished business, and the 2020 class is ready to help us finish it."