Tua Tagovailoa wasn’t at his best on Friday, but he didn’t have to be as the Miami Dolphins cruised to a 34-13 victory over the New York Jets in the NFL’s first-ever Black Friday game on Friday.

The Saint Louis alumnus and Ewa Beach native completed 21 of his 30 passes for 243 yards and one touchdown, but also threw two interceptions and lost a fumble.

The Dolphins picked Tagovailoa up with 169 rushing yards as a team, including two scores from Raheem Mostert. Additionally, Tagovailoa’s top two receivers, Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, each surpassed 100 receiving yards.

Miami’s defense was stingy and picked off New York quarterback Tim Boyle twice, highlighted by Jevon Holland’s 99-yard Pick-6.

After Friday’s win, the Dolphins improved to 8-3 for the 2023 season and are currently atop the AFC standings.