Tua Tagovailoa and family establish $300,000 scholarship endowment

In a press release, Miami Dolphins quarterback and former Saint Louis High School standout Tua Tagovailoa announced the establishment of a $300,000 scholarship endowment to benefit his alma mater.

Proud to announce the establishment of a Tagovailoa Family @StLouisHawaii Scholarship Endowment that will provide educational opportunities for Hawai’i kids. #crusaderstrong 🤙 — Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tua) June 16, 2020

The press release stated:

“In addition to the permanent endowment, four scholarships will be awarded to students from Hawaiʻi over the next four years, each named in honor of his grandparents: Seumaninoa Tagovailoa, Taulia Fa’avi, Leaniva Tagovailoa and Pa’iau Fa’avi.

“My hope is that these scholarships will give deserving Hawaiʻi students the same opportunities Saint Louis School gave me,” said Tagovailoa. “It is a blessing to honor my family and high school through this gift.”

“Tua Tagovailoa is a shining example of our motto, Mindful and Faithful. Mahalo nui loa, Tua; you make our community proud,” said Glenn Medeiros, President of Saint Louis School.

Tua Tagovailoa was selected No. 5 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. He

attended the University of Alabama, where he set the all-time record for passing touchdowns

and was named MVP of the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.”