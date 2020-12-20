Tua Tagovailoa and Dolphins take down Patriots, 22-12

Miami Dolphins offensive guard Michael Deiter (63) and running back Patrick Laird (32) celebrate a touchdown by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1), center, during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Tua Tagovailoa scored two touchdowns as the rookie quarterback from Ewa Beach and Saint Louis led the Miami Dolphins to a 22-12 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Although he rushed just three times for a total of nine yards, both of Tagovailoa’s touchdowns came on the ground. He also completed 20 of his 26 passes for 145 yards and an interception.

When the Dolphins played the Patriots in Week 1 of the season, all Tagovailoa could do was sit and wait as he was held out due to injury in a loss for Miami. But on Sunday, the Dolphins improved to 9-5 behind Tagovailoa’s play and inched closer to the playoffs, while the Patriots dropped to 6-8 and were eliminated from postseason contention for the first time since 2008.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Tagovailoa’s lone interception of the day was a costly one, as he threw it on third and goal to end the first quarter.

Tagovailoa seemed to learn quickly from the interception, as he gave the Dolphins the lead for good in the fourth quarter on a 3-yard score.

Tagovailoa’s second rushing touchdown of the day sealed the game for Miami.

Next up for the Dolphins is a home game against the Raiders on Saturday. The game, which features a pair of Saint Louis products in Tagovailoa and quarterback Marcus Mariota, kicks off at 3:15 p.m. HST and will be televised on NFL Network.