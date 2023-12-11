Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins were stunned by the Tennessee Titans 28-27 on Monday Night Football.

The Dolphins fall to 9-4 overall, missing out on an opportunity to take the top seed back in the AFC. The Titans, meanwhile, improve to 5-8.

Trailing 13-10 to begin the fourth quarter, the Dolphins went on a stunning 17-0 run in the fourth quarter, which included a pair of Raheem Mostert touchdowns that came just a minute apart from each other in game time after a pair of Tennessee miscues.

A muffed punt set up a 3-yard Mostert score with 5:34 left, while a Derrick Henry fumble on a toss set up a 5-yard Mostert score with 4:34 left put the Dolphins up 27-13.

From there, Tennessee scored swiftly on a 75-yard drive that took just 1:54 off the clock on a 3-yard Will Levis pass to DeAndre Hopkins. The Titans then went for 2 and converted. After forcing a Miami three-and-out, Tennessee needed just four plays to drive right down the field again, taking the lead for good on a 3-yard Derrick Henry score with 1:49 remaining.

The Dolphins got the ball back with no timeouts but turned the ball over on downs on its own 45 with 26 seconds remaining.

Tagovailoa completed 23 of his 33 passes for 240 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. Following the game, he became the new league leader in passing yards.