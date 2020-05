Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins have agreed to a fully guaranteed rookie contract that will pay Tagovailoa $30.28 million over four seasons, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

The deal also includes a signing bonus of $19.6 and a fifth-year option.

Tagovailoa was the fifth overall selection of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Dolphins on April 23. He was formerly a quarterback at Saint Louis School and the University of Alabama before turning pro.