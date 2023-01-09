Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has yet to be cleared for football activities.

The Ewa Beach native and Saint Louis alumnus has not played in a game since Dec. 25, where he hit the back of his head on the ground after taking a hit in the second quarter. It was the second stint of the season in which he missed multiple games.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

During Monday’s media availability, head coach Mike McDaniel said Tagovailoa has yet to be cleared to return from concussion protocol, but that he hopes to have more clarity in that regard on Wednesday.

The Dolphins clinched their first playoff birth since 2016 with an 11-6 victory over the New York Jets on Friday.

On Sunday, the Dolphins will take on the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card round on Sunday at 8 a.m. HST.