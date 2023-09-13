Following a remarkable debut to the 2023 season this past weekend, Hawaii’s Tua Tagovailoa was selected as the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Tagovailoa, in his fourth season as the Miami Dolphins quarterback was 28-45 for 466 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 36-34 win over the Chargers in Los Angeles.

It’s the second such honor for the Saint Louis School graduate who also received the award last season following a career high 469 yards in a win over Baltimore.

Up next for the Ewa Beach native and his Dolphins will be a road game at New England to face the Patriots on Sunday Night Football.

Tagovailoa, enters the game 4-0 in his career against the AFC East division rival.

Kickoff on Sunday is scheduled for 2:30pm HST on NBC.