‘Tua’ documentary rescheduled for Sept. 12

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A lot of people were anxious to watch the ‘Tua’ documentary that was slated to air Sunday morning, Sept. 6, on KHON2.

But due to a racing event that ran overtime, FOX Sports made the decision to pull the airing of the documentary from the lineup on Sunday.

Instead, it will air on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 10 a.m. in Hawaii, which will follow a college football game on KHON2.

It will also air in prime-time sometime after that premiere. No word yet when that time will be finalized.

