True freshman Brayden Schager has ‘stepped up’ into the role of backup quarterback as ‘Bows prepare for season opener at UCLA

The training camp grind for the University of Hawaii football team is at a machine like form as the morning workouts have had the intensity dialed up as depth chart competitions heat up less than three weeks away from kickoff at UCLA.

As for the quarterback position, fourth year sophomore Chevan Cordeiro enters 2021 as the unquestioned signal caller, having already posted 41-hundred yards of total offense with 38 touchdowns in 25 career games. With added size and a second year of familiarity to the playbook under head coach Todd Graham, expectations are high for the Saint Louis graduate.

Clarity on the competition for the number two position at QB cleared up this week, with true freshman Brayden Schager taking those snaps prior to the departure of Boone Abbot who announced his intention to transfer on Tuesday.

According to offensive coordinator Bo Graham, the 2021 graduate of Highland Park High School in Dallas, Texas has earned the trust of the offense in the ultra important role of being next in line.

“Yeah, Brayden has stepped up as the number-2 guy. Really big arm. I think he’s a really smart player. He’s a guy that can process information quickly. I think that is a big part of what we do and couldn’t be more proud of his development. In the last couple weeks we’ve challenged him and he’s really stepped up,” said Graham.

As a senior in high school, Schager led Highland Park to an undefeated regular season and district title, en-route to being named the District 7-5A Most Valuable Player after completing 62 percent of his attempts for 3,102 yards and 24 touchdowns to go with nine rushing scores.

“I just think he’s a student of the game. I think that’s what has set him at number-2 and set him a part from some of those other guys is he’s just able to process information. He understands that he is the point guard of our offense and making quick decision and putting the ball where it is suppose to be, on time, He’s got a knack for that,” said Graham. “I think we feel much better about that spot then we did last year. I think there were times that if Chevan wouldn’t have been our guy then we would have needed to be more wildcat, put Calvin back there. I tell him all the time that he is just one play away from everyone’s future being in his hands. He’s got to stay ready so he doesn’t have to get ready.”

The Rainbow Warriors will continue training camp through next week ahead of their season opener on August 28 at UCLA. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30am HST and will be televised on ESPN.