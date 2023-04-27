A trio of former University of Virginia football players who were killed in an on-campus shooting last November were honored by the NFL prior to the NFL Draft on Thursday in Kansas City, Mo.

The families of D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler were given jerseys of the Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars, respectively. The three teams represented the favorite team of each player.

Chandler, who attended Saint Louis School as a middle schooler, started his college career at Wisconsin.

The 2023 NFL Draft runs from Thursday to Saturday in Kansas City.