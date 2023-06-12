From left to right: Moanalua volleyball standouts Justin Todd, Kai Rodriguez and Zachary Yewchuk.

A trio of Moanalua High School boy’s volleyball standouts have been named AVCA All-Americans.

Outside hitters Justin Todd and Kai Rodriguez, as well as middle blocker Zachary Yewchuk, were all named to the 10-member first team.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

All three also signed with the University of Hawaii last November and will be freshmen in the fall.

Moanalua finished 35-4 overall with a third place finish in the 2023 HHSAA tournament. Na Menehune were ranked No. 8 in the most recent USA Today Super 25.

Punahou (23-5), which won its 10th straight state title last month, was ranked No. 7 in the Super 25.