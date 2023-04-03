The ILH has had a stronghold on the HHSAA boy’s volleyball tournament for over four decades, as every Division I state tournament since 1980 has been won by a member school.

But in 2023, that run faces its biggest threat yet in Moanalua, who are a perfect 8-0 in OIA play thus far and boast a trio of Hawaii men’s volleyball signees in outside hitters Kai Rodriguez and Justin Todd, as well as opposite Zack Yewchuk.

The three of them made up UH’s entire signing class last November. All three are seniors and all three will have played for Moanalua for just one year. Rodriguez is originally from California, Todd is from Texas, while Yewchuk hails from Canada.

“I think it’s really important. Us playing together and getting all this exposure a year early is really important for us being on the court for four more years,” Rodriguez told KHON2’s Alan Hoshida. “I think it’s a really great experience for us to be able to do that and go to school together and kind of experience what it’s like a year early.

Added Yewchuk: “Kai’s from California and there’s a lot of beach volleyball over there, that’s cool. He has a lot of those beachy aspects which is fun to play with and JT is big and physical, that’s fun. I’m from Canada which is a little different than both of them, so it’s really fun.”

Na Menehune are currently considered the favorites to win the state title in local volleyball circles, but with the HHSAA tournament over a month away, their star trio refuses to look ahead.

“I don’t think we’re too focused on states right now, it’s just about the next game that’s gonna happen,” Todd said. “I think just focusing on the next game is gonna make us prepared and make us better and prepared for states.”