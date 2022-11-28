University of Hawaii women’s volleyball outside hitter Caylen Alexander made program history on Monday, earning Big West Conference Freshman of the Week for the sixth time this season.

Alexander posted a combined 28 kills in victories over UC Santa Barbara and CSUN to cap a Big West Conference championship weekend for the Rainbow Wahine. The six weekly honors surpasses the previous program record set by Hannah Hellvig in 2019.

In total, three Rainbow Wahine were tabbed for weekly conference honors as Amber Igiede was selected as Offensive Player of the Week and Kate Lang earned Setter of the week.

Igiede averaged 5.44 points, 4.11 kills, 1.22 blocks, 1.00 digs and 0.56 aces per set while hitting .500 (37-5-64) over the weekend. The offensive award is her third of the season to go with three defensive honors.

Lang was named Setter of the Week for the third time this season after helping lead UH to a .316 combined team hitting percentage in the two victories with a combined 89 assists over the weekend.

The Rainbow Wahine will open play in the NCAA Tournament on Friday against LSU in the first round of the Stanford regional. The match will take place in Palo Alto, Calif., at 2:30 p.m. HST. Television coverage has yet to be announced, although ESPN Honolulu will broadcast the match as well.