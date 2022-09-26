University of Hawaii volleyball standouts Kate Lang and Caylen Alexander earned Big West Conference honors on Monday.

Lang won Setter of the Week, while Alexander earned Freshman of the Week for the second time this year.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The Rainbow Wahine went 2-0 last week with sweeps over UC Davis and UC Riverside.

Lang had 75 assists over those two matches, while Alexander had 23 kills, including 15 with no errors against the Highlanders.

Additionally, UH Wahine soccer freshman Amber Gilbert was named Big West Freshman of the Week for soccer after scoring her third goal of the season in a 2-2 draw with Cal Poly on Sunday.