Trio of Maryknoll graduates hoop for Hope International against Hawaii

When starting lineups were announced for Hope International and Hawaii on Sunday afternoon, three players from the 808 state took the floor.

None of them belonged to the Rainbow Wahine. Instead, it was the Royals and a trio of local girls making their homecoming at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Rhianne Omori, Ysabelle Halemano and Dakota Viena all call Hawaii home. All three are sophomores at Hope International. If that weren’t enough, all three were in the same graduating class at Maryknoll.

“We didn’t make (the decision) together,” Omori said of the three choosing to attend HIU, located in Fullerton, Calif. “I think it was just individually and we just ended up at the same school.”

Omori, Halemano and Viena were covered in lei afterwards, a result of a multitude of family and friends in attendance. Omori said she couldn’t count how many exactly were there, but their presence was felt by all three.

“I thought it was super exciting to be in front of family, to be at home,” Halemano said. “I didn’t think we would be able to play at home since we went off to college in California. Just a really good experience.”

“I also think it was a really good experience,” Viena added. “It was a blessing for us to come down here and all these people showing us a lot of love so it was just great to play in front of them.”

Hope International competes in the NAIA, which makes the trip even more unique for the team. Very rarely do NAIA squads and NCAA teams like Hawaii face off against each other.

The NCAA Division I Rainbow Wahine handled the Royals 86-49 on Sunday afternoon, but not before 22 points from Viena, which tied UH’s Kasey Neubert for the game high.

“Honestly, I couldn’t have done it without (teammates) getting me open and the coaches were really confident in me,” Viena said of her output. “I just tried to play out there and just do my thing and play for them and everybody here.”

The Royals dropped to 10-3 overall on Sunday but are not done in Hawaii just yet. The trip took two years of planning and fundraising. Now that they’re here, the whole team plans to take full advantage of it.

The team will spend the entire week on Oahu. Going to the Polynesian Cultural Center, going to the beach, hiking and team barbeques are some of the activities planned.

“Our coach wanted to bring us home, and everyone wants to come to Hawaii, obviously,” Halemano said. “We got lucky I guess with our coach who wanted to come here and let us come home and play in front of our families.”

The Royals will face Hawaii Pacific on Dec. 20 to round out their trip. HIU and HPU will tip off at 6:30 p.m. at the Shark Tank, located on the former St. Francis campus.