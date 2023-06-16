Three of Hawaii’s top 2023 MLB Draft prospects have been invited to next week’s MLB Draft Combine.

Tennessee shortstop Maui Ahuna, Hilo High School senior centerfielder Devin Saltiban and Punahou senior shortstop Nolan Souza have all accepted invitations to the 2023 MLB Draft Combine, which runs from June 19-24 at Chase Field in Phoenix.

The 2023 MLB Draft runs from July 9-11 in Seattle.

Ahuna, a junior at Tennessee, is highly likely to get selected and sign within the first two days of the draft. He may be unable to attend, as the Volunteers are currently at the College World Series and take on LSU on Saturday.

Saltiban is a University of Hawaii signee, though it is likely he turns pro after getting selected this summer.

Souza is a University of Arkansas signee. He is considered one of Hawaii’s best infield prospects in a decade, regardless of level.