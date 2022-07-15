Three NFL players from Hawaii have turned to a local gym for offseason training.

Denver Broncos offensive lineman Netane Muti and linebacker Kanai Mauga, as well as Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, have spent the bulk of their offseason training at Phase 1 Sports Hawaii, a gym in Kapolei run by Paul Alferez.

Mauga and Muti have been training at Phase 1 for a month, while Tagovailoa-Amosa joined the duo about a week ago.

Muti, who has been working out in the islands for the first time in his career, was introduced to Phase 1 by Mauga.

