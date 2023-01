Parker McLachlin, Brent Grant and Blaze Akana all missed the cut at the Sony Open.

With Friday marking the end of two rounds, McLachlin came closest to the 2-under cut line with a 1-over 141.

Meanwhile, Grant finished with a 4-over 144.

Akana, playing as an amateur as a University of Hawaii golfer, actually finished above Grant with a 3-over 143.

Chris Kirk leads the field through two rounds with a 2-under 129.