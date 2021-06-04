Trio of local golfers miss cut at U.S. Women’s Open

Claire Choi hits from the fifth tee during the first round of the U.S. Women’s Open golf tournament at The Olympic Club, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

A trio of local golfers in Michelle Wie, Claire Choi and Britney Yada all missed the cut at the U.S. Women’s Open on Friday.

Wie, a Punahou alumna, shot a 12-over 154 over the first two rounds. Yada, a Waiakea alumna, shot a 13-over 155. Choi, also from Punahou, golfed under amateur status as she is still a member of the Santa Clara women’s golf team. Choi shot the best out of the Hawaii golfers with a 10-over 152, finishing four strokes shy of the cut line.

Yuka Saso is currently atop the leaderboard with a 6-under 136.

Play at the Olympic Club Lake Course in San Francisco resumes on Saturday and ends on Sunday.