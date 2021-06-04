Trio of local golfers miss cut at U.S. Women’s Open

A trio of local golfers in Michelle Wie, Claire Choi and Britney Yada all missed the cut at the U.S. Women’s Open on Friday.
Wie, a Punahou alumna, shot a 12-over 154 over the first two rounds. Yada, a Waiakea alumna, shot a 13-over 155. Choi, also from Punahou, golfed under amateur status as she is still a member of the Santa Clara women’s golf team. Choi shot the best out of the Hawaii golfers with a 10-over 152, finishing four strokes shy of the cut line.
Yuka Saso is currently atop the leaderboard with a 6-under 136.
Play at the Olympic Club Lake Course in San Francisco resumes on Saturday and ends on Sunday.