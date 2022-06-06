Three different players from three different local high schools committed to play for the University of Hawaii football team on Sunday.

Punahou quarterback John Keawe Sagapolutele pledged his commitment to UH, choosing the Rainbow Warriors over Incarnate Word.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

After an incredible visit, I want to thank God, my ohana, the UH Staff & #BraddahHood for the unforgettable experience. As a local boy, I understand the importance of Ohana and that is exactly what @HawaiiFootball is building. I am officially committing to UH. @CoachTimmyChang pic.twitter.com/ypeEgjxeQO — John Keawe Sagapolutele (@jkSagapolutele) June 6, 2022

The Rainbow Warriors also received a commitment from Mason Muaau, a 6-foot-5 receiver from Saint Louis, who caught 22 passes for 505 yards and a team-high four touchdowns in 2021, according to Hawaii Prep World.

Change is coming and it starts with home. We doing big things for our state and I can’t wait to be part of it #braddahhood @CoachTimmyChang @CoachShoeUH @ursua05 @DeannMapusaga86 pic.twitter.com/g9z6E77bha — Mason Muaau (@PrinceMase17) June 6, 2022

Lastly, the ‘Bows also got a pledge from Waianae offensive lineman Josiah Timoteo, who chose UH over offers from San Diego State, Navy, New Mexico State and Montana.

Sagapolutele, Muaau and Timoteo will not be able to sign until December’s early signing period at the earliest.