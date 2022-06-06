Three different players from three different local high schools committed to play for the University of Hawaii football team on Sunday.
Punahou quarterback John Keawe Sagapolutele pledged his commitment to UH, choosing the Rainbow Warriors over Incarnate Word.
The Rainbow Warriors also received a commitment from Mason Muaau, a 6-foot-5 receiver from Saint Louis, who caught 22 passes for 505 yards and a team-high four touchdowns in 2021, according to Hawaii Prep World.
Lastly, the ‘Bows also got a pledge from Waianae offensive lineman Josiah Timoteo, who chose UH over offers from San Diego State, Navy, New Mexico State and Montana.
Sagapolutele, Muaau and Timoteo will not be able to sign until December’s early signing period at the earliest.