A coach, player and trainer with Hawaii ties will all be on the USA U21 team at the Pan American Cup next week.

Former University of Hawaii men’s volleyball player and coach Joshua Walker is on the coaching staff. The 2022-2023 season was Walker’s first on the women’s volleyball staff at Baylor.

Also on the team is University of Texas sophomore and Kamehameha alumna Devin Kahahawai, the 2021 Gatorade Hawaii Player of the Year.

Additionally, Chaminade head athletic trainer Rebecca Duran is also on the staff.

The Pan American Cup runs from May 23-28 in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico.