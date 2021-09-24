Trio of Hawai’i surfers advance at US Open of Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif./USA (Friday, September 24, 2021) – The US Open of Surfing Huntington Beach presented by Shiseido, the opening stop on the 2021 World Surf League (WSL) Challenger Series (CS), fired into Round 3 action for both men and women along with a brand new, three-to-four foot swell that had competitors delivering world-class performances. Women’s one-on-one bouts unfolded to determine Quarterfinalists alongside the men’s three-man heats to cut their field to just 16 competitors. It was a good day for Hawaii surfers in Southern California today.

Coco Ho (HAW) finessed her way to a clutch Round 3 win over darkhorse threat Sarah Baum (ZAF), but fellow Hawaii competitor Bettylou Sakura Johnson elevated the level of competition to finish off Round 3 with a blinding performance over Challenger Series threat Alyssa Spencer (USA). The 16-year-old blitzed her way to a 14.50 heat total and made her statement as an event threat heading into the Quarterfinals.



“I had time to watch the waves and analyze the lineup a little bit more and had the benefit of watching the conditions,” explained Johnson. “After I got that first score I thought, okay now I can hammer this second one so that’s what I wanted to do. My board is a bit light for me but it’s really helping me weave through the slow sections and I’m loving it right now.”

A 7:30am PDT call will determine a likely 8:05am PDT start for women’s Quarterfinals with women’s Round 4 on standby.

On the Men’s side, Hawaii’s Ezekiel Lau remains in the hunt for the US Open title surfing his way into the round of 16.