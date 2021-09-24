Trio of Hawai’i surfers advance at US Open of Huntington Beach

Sports

by: World Surf League

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy World Surf League

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif./USA (Friday, September 24, 2021) – The US Open of Surfing Huntington Beach presented by Shiseido, the opening stop on the 2021 World Surf League (WSL) Challenger Series (CS), fired into Round 3 action for both men and women along with a brand new, three-to-four foot swell that had competitors delivering world-class performances. Women’s one-on-one bouts unfolded to determine Quarterfinalists alongside the men’s three-man heats to cut their field to just 16 competitors. It was a good day for Hawaii surfers in Southern California today.

Coco Ho (HAW) finessed her way to a clutch Round 3 win over darkhorse threat Sarah Baum (ZAF), but fellow Hawaii competitor Bettylou Sakura Johnson elevated the level of competition to finish off Round 3 with a blinding performance over Challenger Series threat Alyssa Spencer (USA). The 16-year-old blitzed her way to a 14.50 heat total and made her statement as an event threat heading into the Quarterfinals. 
 
“I had time to watch the waves and analyze the lineup a little bit more and had the benefit of watching the conditions,” explained Johnson. “After I got that first score I thought, okay now I can hammer this second one so that’s what I wanted to do. My board is a bit light for me but it’s really helping me weave through the slow sections and I’m loving it right now.”

A 7:30am PDT call will determine a likely 8:05am PDT start for women’s Quarterfinals with women’s Round 4 on standby.

On the Men’s side, Hawaii’s Ezekiel Lau remains in the hunt for the US Open title surfing his way into the round of 16.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories