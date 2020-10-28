Trio of Hawaii fighters to be featured on Bellator 250 card in Connecticut

Although it is highly unlikely that Bellator will hold an event at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center for the third straight year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a trio of fighters from Hawaii will bring a piece of the islands with them on Thursday’s card in Connecticut.

Ty Gwerder, Toby Misech and Zach Zane will each have fights during the preliminary card of Bellator 250 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. All three hail from Hawaii, and all three fought when Bellator brought its show to the Blaisdell Center last December.

“Three of us on one card, it reminds me of like how (the UFC) had Yancy (Medeiros), Brad (Tavares) and Max (Holloway), they were all on one card. This feels like that and us being able to go out there with the Hawaiian flags on our backs, it really means a lot,” Gwerder told KHON2’s Rob DeMello. “For some people, I feel like they don’t know how much it means to us but us three being able to go out there and I’m sure we’re gonna put on a show come Thursday night, it’s gonna be a big deal and I feel like it’s a big deal to me.”

Gwerder (5-1) will face off against Dalton Rosta (3-0) in a middleweight bout, while Misech (12-7) will battle Jared Scroggins (10-1) in a bantamweight fight. Lastly, Zane (11-7) will face Nick Newell (16-3) in a lightweight bout.

Prelims for Bellator 250 will begin at 11:15 a.m. HST and will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.