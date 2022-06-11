Local MMA returned to action on Friday, as Trinity Sport Combat held a full card in Kapolei with Trinity Kings 10.

Among the winners on Friday was former big wave surfer Eli Olson, who won his professional MMA debut with a first-round submission over Josai Logazo.

Also among the winners was Kailua’s Joe Bird, who claimed the 135 belt with a submission over Keenin Cohen.

Full results are below:

Tyler Paolio def. Dylan Sheldon 1:18, second round, rear naked choke

Anthony Strap def. Akeem, TKO 1:36, first round

Nainoa Branigan def. Ron Aurelio, TKO, 0;33, first round

Brandon Burgos def. Dan Chow, unanimous decision

Aimoku Miner def. Don Auau, 1:58, first round, submission (Americana)

Todd Takeuchi def. Bobby Davidson, rear naked choke, 2:45, second round

Eli Olson def. Josai Logazo, 0:48 seconds, first round submission (Triangle choke)

Nohili Kahepuu def. Joshua Burningham, 0:19 seconds, second round, TKO

Blaine Reum def. CJ Kahepu’u, 2:30, first round submission (Triangle/armbar)

Garren Millare def. Jeff Nojo, 2:18, second round submission (Rear naked choke)

Joe Bird def. Keenin Cohen, 3:59, first round submission (Rear naked choke), (135 lbs. Super Fight Title)

Toby Misech def. Georgii Eivans, 2:42, first round disqualification (Iillegal elbows), (145 lbs. Super Fight Title)